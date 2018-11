× Lonesome Road in Old Forge Reopened After Three Months

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Three months after closing because of flood damage Lonesome Road in Lackawanna County reopen on Thursday.

The surface of the road in Old Forge was damaged in August when the Lackawanna River overflowed its banks.

PennDOT reopened the road even though more work has to be done.

Crews plan to repave Lonesome Road after the storm.