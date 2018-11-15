× Last-Minute Snow Plow Preps at Business in the Poconos

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every year, Mike Meglino comes to Pocono Four Wheel Driver Center near Stroudsburg to get parts for his plow.

His company, Meglino Landscaping and Excavations, is transitioning to snow removal as winter weather heads our way.

“This is kind of last-minute. We need to make sure everything is ready. We were still in cleaning up mode and other summer work, so we are just trying to float between the two,” Meglino.

The owner of Pocono Four Wheel Drive Center says he has been swamped with people coming in for plow installation and repairs.

“It’s been very busy, probably over the last month, with people preparing for this. Now, a lot of people that weren’t prepared are kind of freaking out,” said Paul Bridges, Pocono Four Wheel Drive Center.

Some plow drivers we spoke to say they are just glad whatever is headed our way isn’t happening until later, so they could have the morning to get ready.

“Yeah, he’s got most of what we need right here in stock. If not, he gets it the next day for us,” said Meglino.

“We will be here late. If anyone needs something we stick around during the storm to the best that we can,” said Bridges.

Don Titus from East Stroudsburg came to the shop to buy markers for his plow. He’s hoping he doesn’t need much else this winter.

“I didn’t need a plow and I don’t know if I am going to need it now but I better have it ready,” said Titus.

Mechanics at Pocono Four Wheel Drive say repairs and installations can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours, so it’s best that people make appointments as early as they can.