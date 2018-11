Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. -- Fire ripped through a business in Mount Carmel Thursday afternoon.

It started around 3 p.m. on North Oak Street at "This n That," an antique and curiosity shop.

Flames were shooting out of the front of the store.

A witness on scene said one person was pulled from the burning building.

There are apartments above the business.

There is also an insurance office on one side and a sports collectible business on the other side.

There is no word on the cause.