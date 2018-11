× Deadly Crash Caused by Snowy Conditions in Northumberland County

LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police say snowy roads played a role in a deadly crash in Northumberland County.

Troopers say a car went down an embankment and struck a tree around 2:30 Thursday afternoon along Route 147 in Lower Augusta Township.

Police say Jenna Nagle, 23 of Sunbury, was killed.