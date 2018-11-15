Danville football preview for Montoursville

Posted 6:14 pm, November 15, 2018, by

Danville blasted Montoursville 52-26 six weeks, but since then the Warriors came on strong as the teams prepare for this weekend's District IV 'AAA' Championship.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s