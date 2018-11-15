Bus Driver Leaves 22 People Stranded at a Mall in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- Nearly two dozen travelers will be spending Thursday night inside a mall in Lackawanna County.

Only they say it wasn't the storm itself but a bus driver that left them stranded.

The Viewmont Mall in Dickson City opened its doors to 22 passengers from a County of Lackawanna Transit system or COLTS bus.

Folks tell Newswatch 16 they were supposed to be taken from the mall area into Scranton but the driver left them at the mall instead.

"We asked the one guy if he's gonna help us and he just shut the door and said Scranton COLTS is closed down and he left 22 people here stranded far from home," said Peter Cangemi of Scranton.

The mall is providing food and water for the stranded guests in Dickson City.