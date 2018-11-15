Bracing for the Winter Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A winter storm is expected to hit Thursday afternoon. Many are trying to get ahead of the snow, ice, and sleet.

With that storm bearing down on us, already, folks have been getting ready. Some here at Pilot Travel Plaza stop up early and try to get out of the storm's path.

A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected to start Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday.

Drivers we spoke with say they'll be checking the forecast carefully on their journeys.

"Watching the forecast throughout the day, using any and all technology at my fingertips, looking at the sky, praying for the best! Whatever works," said Jim Yelland of Plains Township.

Here's a little history: the greatest snowfall in 24 hours on record for November in our area was back on November 25, 1971, when 18 and a half inches fell.

