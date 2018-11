Fire at a home on Garfield Street in Hazleton. Two people being treated for smoke inhalation. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/bEP1AJ37oJ — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) November 14, 2018

HAZLETON, Pa. — A woman had to jump from a window to escape flames at a home in Hazleton.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Garfield Street.

Two people who live in the place were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. They’re expected to be OK.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause has not been determined.