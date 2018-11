× Woman Admits to Shooting Death of Boyfriend in Susquehanna County

MONTROSE, Pa. — A woman pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Wednesday in the shooting death of her boyfriend in Susquehanna County.

Cassandra Mercincavage was accused of shooting 49-year-old Robert Hubal to death.

Police said Mercincavage shot Hubal three times, twice in the head and once in the body, with a .22 caliber rifle inside his home on Potter Hill Road in Thompson Township in October of 2017.