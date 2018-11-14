× Wilkes University Searching for Campus Vandals

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes University officials are investigating recent vandalism on campus.

Students said the vandalism was on things like benches, buildings, and telephone poles.

“I just looked like two little blobs,” student Dane Tarantelli said. “Sort of like a Pokemon character that I remember from my childhood and I don’t know why, but they’re just all over and it’s absolutely ridiculous if you ask me.”

The university has been covering up the vandalism as soon as it happens. That’s cost 10,000 dollars so far.

The university wants the public’s help finding out who caused the vandalism. A campus spokesperson said in a statement:

“We are not sure what’s motivating these incidents, but intentionally causing damage to campus is both a nuisance and a crime. We continue to investigate the source of these actions and welcome the assistance of the campus and community in identifying those who are responsible.”

Students feel the same way.

“Please if you are doing this stop,” student Amanda Imbalzano said. “It’s really not cool. I know you probably think its something neat but I don’t appreciate it and a lot of other students don’t either.”

The university also tells Newswatch 16 they’re looking into whether the graffiti was done by a student or someone else.

“I don’t care who it is,” Tarantelli said. “If it is a student, shame on them. If it isn’t a student even more shame on them for being on campuses they shouldn’t be on.”

41.244863 -75.888107