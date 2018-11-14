× Wilkes-Barre Santa Parade 2018

Northeastern and central Pennsylvania are getting ready for the holiday season. To kick off the season, Wilkes-Barre is preparing for its annual Santa Parade.

The parade will feature music, floats, balloons, and marchers.

Wilkes-Barre’s annual Christmas Parade steps off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 17 at South and South Main Streets and continues to Public Square.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to follow the parade on Public Square in this part of Luzerne County

