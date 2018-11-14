Wallenpaupack football preview

Posted 6:37 pm, November 14, 2018, by

After starting the season 0-2, and 2-3, Wallenpaupack reeled off seven straight wins as they prepare for their first state playoff game when they hook up with Hollidaysburg in Five 'A' ball.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

