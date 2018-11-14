After starting the season 0-2, and 2-3, Wallenpaupack reeled off seven straight wins as they prepare for their first state playoff game when they hook up with Hollidaysburg in Five 'A' ball.
Wallenpaupack football preview
-
Wallenpaupack Shuts Out Abington Heights, Claims Title
-
Super 16: 2018 Football Countdown Rankings
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #13 11-10-2018
-
Wallenpaupack football preview
-
Wallenpaupack vs Scranton Prep girls soccer
-
-
Scranton Prep at Wallenpaupack girls soccer
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2018
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
High School Football Schedule Week #11 2018
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #9 10-19-2018
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #10 10-26-2018
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule
-
High School Football Schedule Week #7 10-5-2018