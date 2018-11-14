× Volunteers Needed to Prepare Feast

SUNBURY, Pa. –Thanksgiving is just over one week away and volunteers in Sunbury are getting ready for a large community feast.

Volunteers gathered at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury, bringing in food and supplies. All of this is for Rhonda Fisher’s annual free Thanksgiving dinner.

“I’m blessed that I’ve been able to do it, I’m blessed for all of my volunteers, my angels, that have helped me to keep this going,” Fisher said.

Rhonda Fisher has organized the free community dinner for 20 years. This is the second year it’s being held at Zion Lutheran Church.

Fisher says last year volunteers served around 1,000 people. That’s a lot of food.

“About 40 turkeys, about 40 hams, cases and cases of yams, green beans, corn, dinner rolls, many pans of filling,” Fisher said.

“It’s the only family tradition we’ve had as far as Thanksgiving since we started our family. We met Rhonda and since we met her she’s been a part of our family. I just can’t imagine a better way to have Thanksgiving,” Jesse Moore said.

Many people depend on the free Thanksgiving dinner each year. Brenda Meyer is on a fixed income and looks forward to the event.

“I can’t even buy a turkey for myself, so it’s wonderful and you go in there and you know everybody because everybody comes in Sunbury,” Meyer said.

Rhonda tells Newswatch 16 she still needs help with preparations. She needs volunteers to cook turkeys and hams in their homes.

“Cooking off whatever needs to be done, decorating, setting up,” Fisher said.

If you’d like to help Rhonda and her angels, you can show up at Zion Lutheran Church next Tuesday or Wednesday morning starting at 10 a.m. The church is located at 5th and Market Streets in Sunbury.

For more information on how to help, call Rhonda Fisher at 570-765-3850.