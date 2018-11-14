This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Wild Pheasant Hunt & Misty Mountain Taxidermy

Posted 4:14 pm, November 14, 2018, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take you to the second annual Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area wild youth pheasant hunt.  Plus, we'll visit with a local taxidermist for some trophy handling tips that you can use if you plan on getting your buck mounted this year.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and the final clues in the Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s