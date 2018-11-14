This Week on Coaches Corner: Playing the Weather; Wallenpaupack; Montoursville; Season Wrap

Posted 3:54 pm, November 14, 2018, by , Updated at 03:51PM, November 14, 2018

Coaches Corner

Week #13

Thursday, Nov 15th

8:00pm

WNEP2

This week on Coaches Corner:

  • Armillay and Whitey highlight plays from Valley View, Western Wayne, Dallas, and Danville
  • Wallenpaupack Head Coach Mark Watson is in The Corner
  • Todd Bartley catches up with JC Keefer, Montoursville Head Coach
  • You pick your favorite school nickname
  • Coaches make their final picks for the season

Coaches Corner is brought to you in part by:  First Keystone Community Bank and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

 

