This Week on Coaches Corner: Playing the Weather; Wallenpaupack; Montoursville; Season Wrap
Coaches Corner
Week #13
Thursday, Nov 15th
8:00pm
WNEP2
This week on Coaches Corner:
- Armillay and Whitey highlight plays from Valley View, Western Wayne, Dallas, and Danville
- Wallenpaupack Head Coach Mark Watson is in The Corner
- Todd Bartley catches up with JC Keefer, Montoursville Head Coach
- You pick your favorite school nickname
- Coaches make their final picks for the season
