Southern Columbia Stone Hollenbach

Posted 6:38 pm, November 14, 2018, by

After missing most of six weeks in the middle of the season due to a hand injury Southern Columbia Senior Quarterback Stone Hollenbach is back, healthy and ready to win consecutive State Championships with the Tigers.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s