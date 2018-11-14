Snow Guns Blowing at Camelback Mountain Resort

Snow guns are on at @skicamelback .. I know this is a sight @JohnWNEP is happy to see. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/GowKiswsiw — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) November 14, 2018

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s a sight many skiers and snowboarders love to see — snow guns blowing at a resort in the Poconos.

At Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville, machines are fired up and cranking out snow.

“This is one of our favorite days of the year here at Camelback when we finally get to turn the guns on. It’s really heading right into winter and we are excited to get things kicked off,” said A.J. Stack, marketing manager at the resort in Pocono Township.

Stack says this cold weather is perfect for making a good base layer of snow.

“When we start making snow, we need to get the ground completely frozen. Then whenever we make snow or get natural snow it builds on top for a nice good base,” said Stack.

Not only is the cold weather good for snowmaking, but the real snow that is expected over the next few days should speed up the process too.

“When we get all that natural snow, it should just lay on top and hopefully we can open soon,” said Stack.

“It’s always a great time of year when they start making snow. It gets a lot of interest and people come out of the woodwork,” said John Reilly, The Loft.

Down the street from the resort is “The Loft.” Workers say this is when ski and snowboarding equipment starts flying off the shelves.

“It’s a whole different level of energy and intensity. As soon as the ski area opens, everyone is on kind of a high and ready for the season. So as opposed to early pre-season, people are just shopping but this time of the year there is a little urgency,” said Reilly.

Camelback managers say they need a good two feet of snow on the mountain before they can open. They are hoping to get that so they can start the season soon.