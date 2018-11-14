× Ready or Not: Preparing For The Storm

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT officials said they are ready for the looming storm with a winter budget of $228 million and 620,000 tons of salt.

At Justus True Value Home and Garden near Clarks Summit, the store is stocked with firewood, wood pellets, shovels, rock salt, hats, and gloves.

The first snow thrower of the day sold before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“Everybody is hearing that forecast like six inches of snow, here we go,” laughed Diane Brace of Scott Township, who works at the store.

Not everyone feels ready for the wintry blast.

“I remember being younger and the snow flying around Halloween but not several inches, so I was a little shocked and I’m not totally mentally prepared,” said Alissa Williams, the store manager.

Others said, like PennDOT, they are doing what they must to prepare.

“Bundling up, making sure I have all my salt and shovels and gloves and warm things,” said Brandon Toth of South Abington Township.

PennDOT officials said they are still looking to hire hundreds of workers for the winter, from plow truck drivers to radio dispatchers, to mechanics. For more information on that, click here.