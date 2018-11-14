× Preparing For Snow In Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK — It was a busy day inside Gay’s True Value in Tunkhannock.

People were checking out snow blowers in the store and stacks of ice melt outside. Many spent the morning stocking up ahead of the forecasted snowstorm.

“I just brought a shovel. I am afraid of falling,” said Ruby Boyanowski

“I was picking up bungee cords to hold the chains on the Bobcats because they broke,” said Frank Bohenek.

Our Stormtracker 16 team says there could be a significant amount of snow to fall in our area.

Doug Gay says his store has been busy with people trying to get ahead of the storm.

“Everybody is after the rock salt and Qik Joe. And snow shovels are ready to go and snow blowers are ready to go and we have to pick a few up and get them serviced. We will be busy,” Doug gay.

Those walking in and out of Gay’s True Value in Tunkhannock say snow in November is nothing new. They just wanted to be prepared for the snowfall.

“I have seen snow on Labor Day. It was a long time ago, but I did see snow on Labor Day,” said Bohenek.

“I am ready. It is a little early but I remember snow a couple days ago on Halloween so we are OK. We are in Pennsylvania,” said Janet Shaw of Lake Winola.