Police: Man Hit 3 People with SUV in Hazleton, Took Off

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Hazleton police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a man and two women then hit the women and a city worker with his vehicle.

Officers say a man met Travis Flanagan Wednesday afternoon in the area of Laurel and Broad streets to discuss the sale and transfer of vehicle titles.

While discussing the sale, Flanagan allegedly assaulted the victim and pushed two women to the ground when they tried to intervene.

Police say Flanagan drove away, hitting the two women and a Hazleton parking worker.

"This will not be tolerated. I don't care if he goes across the county line, the state line, or an ocean. We are going to reach out and bring him back to face justice," Hazleton Police Chief Jerry Speziale said.

All four victims were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.

Hazleton police say Flanagan faces a number of charges when he's caught.