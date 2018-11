Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A man has been arrested and charged with rape in Luzerne County.

Florencio Juarez, 44, of West Hazleton is accused of sexually abusing two girls both under the age of 13.

According to police, the abuse happened at a home in Hazleton almost every day, for two years.

Juarez is locked up without bail in Luzerne County.