Santa Claus Is Coming to Town! Everything You Need to Know About the 26th Annual Santa Parade in Scranton

The big man in red is rollin’ into the Electric City this weekend.

The 26th annual Santa Parade in Scranton happens Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event that includes hundreds of participants and several huge holiday themed balloons.

WNEP-TV will broadcast the parade LIVE on WNEP-TV and WNEP.com on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Newswatch 16’s Sharla McBride and Scott Schaffer host the parade along with Ryan Leckey who’s live on the route.

QUICK FACTS

WHAT: 26th Annual Santa Parade in Scranton

WHERE: Parade begins at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Spruce Street in Scranton and ends at Courthouse Square.

WHEN: Begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 17.

