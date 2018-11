× Former Borough Secretary Charged with Theft

CRESSONA, Pa. — A former borough secretary in Schuylkill County is charged with theft.

Erin Hossler of Pottsville is accused of stealing more than $425,000 from the borough of Cressona.

State police say Hossler forged checks and made purchases for herself using borough funds.

She is locked up in Schuylkill County.