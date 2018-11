Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENBURN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Lackawanna County.

A car and pickup truck collided around 6:45 a.m. on Routes 6/11 in Glenburn Township.

Crews had to cut the woman out of her car before taking her to the hospital, according to the fire chief. Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Traffic heading towards Clarks Summit was tied up for about a half hour.