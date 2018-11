× Deadly Crash on I-380

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash on Interstate 380 in the Poconos.

State police say Anthony Bader, 19, of Covington Township, hit the back of another vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-380 near the Tobyhanna exit around 10:30 a.m. Monday. He lost control and hit a tree.

Troopers say Bader was taken to the hospital where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.