Bench Dedicated in Memory of Woman Hit, Killed by Car

PECKVILLE, Pa. -- A community came out to remember a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Lackawanna County.

A bench outside Andy's Pizza in Peckville was dedicated in memory of Donna Wasilchak on Wednesday.

Wasilchak, 62, of Blakely, died back in February after she was hit by a car on Main Street.

Her sister, Anita Garrity, tells Newswatch 16 she touched many hearts, and this bench is proof of that.

"It's just amazing, the outpouring of love, and we're so grateful to this community. When Donna passed away, they were so giving and kind, and they loved her so much," Garrity said.

Students at Valley View High School made the bench. Some of them were also present for the dedication.