Update On WNEP’s Feed A Friend Campaign

WNEP’s 34th annual Feed A Friend campaign is nearing the finish line of its 34th year.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey helped kick off the project back on October 16, 2018.

On Tuesday, Ryan updated the Feed A Friend campaign from The Salvation Army in Tamaqua.

The Salvation Army in this part of Schuylkill County is just one of dozens of nonprofits that received a huge helping of holiday support thanks to your generosity.

With your help, Feed A Friend provides holiday meals for hundreds of families across Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania.

Although most agencies have already been in contact with families that will receive the food baskets over the holidays, some organizations are still taking donations.

