Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the woman acquitted on the most serious charges after leaving a child in a hot car, a crash that may have been caused by frozen runoff, ringing in the holiday season, and the great snow thrower debate.
Talkback 16: Child Left in Hot Car, Frozen Runoff, Snow Shovels
-
Talkback 16: Snow Thrower or Snow Blower?
-
Talkback 16: Body Found in Scranton Home, Roundabouts, Snow
-
Talkback 16: Rain, Rain, Go Away
-
Talkback 16: Kittens Tossed from Car, Roundabouts
-
Talkback 16: Car Explosion, Kavanaugh, Holidays
-
-
Talkback 16: Kittens Thrown, Suspicious Packages
-
Talkback 16: Political Process
-
Talkback 16: Birthright Citizenship, Weekend Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Politics, Bloomsburg Fair, Fall
-
Talkback 16: Negative Political Ads
-
-
Talkback 16: Honesdale Star and Cross Controversy
-
Talkback 16: Hurricane Coverage, Mother Charged with Abusing Twin Babies
-
Talkback 16: Arming Teachers, Winter vs. Summer