Rob Whalen baseball camp

Posted 6:47 pm, November 13, 2018, by

Former Pocono Mountain East pitcher Rob Whalen held his 6th annual baseball camp at PNC Field.  Whalen spoke about giving back to his community, while trying to work his way back to the Majors.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s