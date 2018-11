Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A man was sentenced to prison for kidnapping and assault in Luzerne County.

Charles Kocher of Plymouth was sentenced Friday to eight to 16 years in prison.

Police say Kocher duct-taped a woman, choked her and assaulted her at his home in February in Luzerne County.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, and simple assault.

41.251559 -75.878960