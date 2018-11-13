Petco to Stop Selling Food with Artificial Ingredients

Petco is raising the bar when it comes to our pets’ health.

The pet store chain announced Tuesday it will stop selling pet food and treats with artificial ingredients.

According to the company, that’s a first for any major pet food retailer.

Petco’s CEO said they aim to set a new standard and the goal is better health and wellness for the beloved animals in our homes.

So starting in January, Petco will begin to remove from store shelves all dog or cat food and treats with artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

They expect the process to be complete by May.

