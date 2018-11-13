Mother Sentenced for Endangering Child

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A mother will spend time in jail for endangering children.

Prosecutors say Tatiana Moore of Nanticoke failed to supervise her 2-year-old son.

Investigators say twice in two months, the boy was found outside alone wandering the streets in just a diaper, and in one instance was hanging out a window.

She was sentenced last week to three to 23 months in county jail.

The child's grandmother is also facing charges in the case in Luzerne County.

