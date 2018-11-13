Man Charged with Illegally Killing Black Bear
POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has charged a man with killing a black bear the day after archery bear season ended.
Authorities say Robert Vanehy, 69, of Stroudsburg, admitted killing the 400-pound bear last week behind a home near Tannersville.
Vanehy is charged with a misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $3,000.
The Game Commission is also seeking a replacement cost of $1,500 for the bear.
41.063296 -75.306233
1 Comment
Inner Krsna
Looks Iike a bear is worth more than a little girl. Bear: $3000 fine, little girl died in hot car, mom fined $25. No joke folks.