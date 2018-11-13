× Man Charged with Illegally Killing Black Bear

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has charged a man with killing a black bear the day after archery bear season ended.

Authorities say Robert Vanehy, 69, of Stroudsburg, admitted killing the 400-pound bear last week behind a home near Tannersville.

Vanehy is charged with a misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $3,000.

The Game Commission is also seeking a replacement cost of $1,500 for the bear.