Luzerne County’s Valley Santa Celebrates its 35th Year

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Luzerne County's Valley Santa is entering its 35th year.

From now until Christmas, every day you open up the Citizens' Voice, you'll find a story about a family in need this holiday season.

"Many of the children are sick," Citizens' Voice writer Denise Allabaugh said. "Some of the parents are sick. Many of them are just struggling financially and can't afford Christmas gifts for their children."

Citizens' Voice writer Denise Allabaugh is responsible for telling the stories of many of the families who are helped through Valley Santa, a nonprofit organization that gives children in need living in Luzerne County a gift from Santa for Christmas.

"Many people can relate to those stories because they've been in those positions themselves," Allabaugh said. "They want to step up and help and donate and buy Christmas gifts for children in need throughout Luzerne County."

This is Valley Santa's 35th year. The initiative was started by the Borland family.

"The need, I think, grows and it's important for people to understand how they can access the toys and access the program because the need is as great as ever," Valley Santa volunteer coordinator Kim Borland said.

Families in need send letters to the program, the Citizens' Voice prints that family's story and then volunteers with Valley Santa help gather gifts.

"I think people recognize that there is a need in the community," Borland said. "It isn't one that we can put a number on or quantify. They know that this is helping the neighborhoods in their communities."

To give to Valley Santa you can send a check or money order to:

The Valley Santa Fund, Inc.

P.O. Box 5276,

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.

Monetary donations are also accepted at any M&T Bank branch in the Wyoming Valley.

You can also make donations online.

To request help from Valley Santa, you can write a letter and send it to:

P.O. Box 5268,

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.