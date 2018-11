Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Veterans Day was on Sunday, but salutes to our veterans continue in our area.

Students and guests at Wilkes University honored veterans at the annual Heroes Brunch for Veterans on Tuesday.

Those veterans served from World War II to the Gulf War.

All of the veterans told their stories about their service as part of an oral history project.

This is the seventh year for the Heroes Brunch.