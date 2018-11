Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A former softball coach must register as a sex offender after admitting he had a sexual relationship with one of his players.

Charles Kearney, 53, of Scranton was sentenced Friday in Luzerne County court. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to corruption of minors and indecent assault of a victim under 16.

He was arrested in May.

Kearney was a coach with the Lackawanna Lightning youth softball team.

Kearney must also serve one to two years in prison.

