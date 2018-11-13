School Closings And Delays

‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Are Returning to Television

Posted 6:34 am, November 13, 2018, by

Good news for those feverishly dreaming of shiplap since Chip and Joanna Gaines pulled the plug on Fixer Upper: The former HGTV dynamo and parents of five will return to television, they announced Friday on The Tonight Show.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said, quote/unquote, you can tell your mother but that’s it,” Chip Gaines said, looking into the camera. “So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. … We are excited to be back!”

The Gaineses are in talks with Discovery, the parent company of HGTV, to launch their own network, reports People.

Says a rep for Magnolia, the couple’s company, “the details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.” (Read more about the couple’s ultimate fixer-upper: Waco, Texas.)

More From Newser:

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s