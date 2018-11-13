Embattled Borough Manager Resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Pa. -- The borough manager at the center of a state police probe in Luzerne County has resigned.

Wyoming Borough Manager Tamra Smith submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday night.

Authorities raided Smith's offices back in January. Court papers say troopers were looking for evidence of theft and forgery from when Smith was the accountant for the borough's library and volunteer fire department.

Months later, authorities also raided the home of former borough mayor Bob Boyer.

So far, no charges have been filed against either person in Luzerne County.