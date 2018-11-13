Embattled Borough Manager Resigns

Posted 11:26 pm, November 13, 2018, by

WYOMING, Pa. -- The borough manager at the center of a state police probe in Luzerne County has resigned.

Wyoming Borough Manager Tamra Smith submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday night.

Authorities raided Smith's offices back in January. Court papers say troopers were looking for evidence of theft and forgery from when Smith was the accountant for the borough's library and volunteer fire department.

Months later, authorities also raided the home of former borough mayor Bob Boyer.

So far, no charges have been filed against either person in Luzerne County.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s