82-Year-Old Driver Charged in Deadly Northumberland Hit and Run

Posted 11:56 am, November 13, 2018, by

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. -- Police in Northumberland County say they have the driver behind a deadly hit and run crash earlier this year.

Wayne Wetzel, 82, from Sunbury, was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges including homicide by vehicle.

Police say on August 17, Wetzel did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Orange and Second Street in Northumberland and hit and killed Ronald Clark, 71, of Northumberland.

According to court papers, video from the nearby police department shows Wetzel did not stop at a stop sign and hit Clark with his SUV.

Related Story
Hit and Run Victim Dies at Hospital

Clark died from his injuries about a week later.

Clark's friends remember him fondly.

"Loved the town, just a great guy, just a great guy. He said hello to everybody, everybody said hello to him," said Linda Williard.

Police say Wetzel's children called police and Wetzel admitted to hitting Clark and driving away.

He faces a list of charges including accidents involving death or personal injury and homicide by motor vehicle.

Friends and family of both Clark and Wetzel packed the courtroom in Sunbury on Tuesday as Wetzel was arraigned.

Wetzel gave up his right to a preliminary hearing. He is out on bail.

His attorney tells Newswatch 16 his driver's license was taken away by PennDOT after the incident.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s