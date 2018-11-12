Veterans Treated to Free Meal at Restaurant in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- All weekend long, America has been saying thank you to its veterans.

In Wilkes-Barre, one restaurant showed its gratitude by serving free meals.

Cork Bar and Restaurant offered a complimentary dinner, drink, and dessert to any veteran who walked through the doors.

This is an annual event, and the manager tells Newswatch 16 Cork usually feed about 150 veterans.

"We have a lot of members in my family, and the previous owner and the new owner, a lot are veterans in our families, so it's just a great way to give back," said manager Carolyn Saporito.

"I've been coming here years and years and years, and you can't beat the food, best in the world, Corks, number one!" said Tony Muskas, Korean War veteran.

Cork Bar and Restaurant has been serving free Veterans Day dinners for the past 12 years.