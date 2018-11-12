Veterans Treated to Free Meal at Restaurant in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 11:18 pm, November 12, 2018, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- All weekend long, America has been saying thank you to its veterans.

In Wilkes-Barre, one restaurant showed its gratitude by serving free meals.

Cork Bar and Restaurant offered a complimentary dinner, drink, and dessert to any veteran who walked through the doors.

This is an annual event, and the manager tells Newswatch 16 Cork usually feed about 150 veterans.

"We have a lot of members in my family, and the previous owner and the new owner, a lot are veterans in our families, so it's just a great way to give back," said manager Carolyn Saporito.

"I've been coming here years and years and years, and you can't beat the food, best in the world, Corks, number one!" said Tony Muskas, Korean War veteran.

Cork Bar and Restaurant has been serving free Veterans Day dinners for the past 12 years.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s