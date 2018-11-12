Veterans in Union County Enjoy Free Chow at Bonanza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. -- Veterans had a place to go in Union County for a free meal on Monday.

Jim Hostetler served our county as a U.S. Marine in World War II and the Korean War. He celebrated Veterans Day with friends and family at Bonanza Steakhouse in New Columbia.

The restaurant gave all veterans a free buffet meal.

"I think it's wonderful. I think it's absolutely wonderful," Hostetler said.

The restaurant was filled with vets, and assistant manager B.J. Harman couldn't have been happier.

"They deserve it," said Harman. "They've done a lot for us."

Veterans were happy for the free meal but also the appreciation.

"There's not enough of this that goes on," said Ralph Unroe.

"I think it's good. People don't do enough for vets. There's homeless vets out there right now," Roger Miller said.

Bonanza set up a special setting for U.S. Deputy Marshal Christopher Hill, who was also a veteran and was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

"He went to school with me. He was a 1990 graduate. I graduated a couple of years behind him, and he was a great kid, so this year is really important to me," Harman said.

There were also some four-legged veterans at Bonanza Steakhouse. The Belgian Malinois from K-9 Hero Haven all served in either Iraq or Afghanistan.

"Searching out explosives, they're putting their lives on the line just like the regular veterans are putting their lives on the line. I think it's important for people to realize these guys are over there as well," said Anne Gibbs of K-9 Hero Haven.

There was also a DJ playing patriotic music throughout the day as well as singers and speakers.