‘Toy Story 4’ Teaser Trailer Released, Introduces New Character

Disney-Pixar released a teaser trailer for “Toy Story 4” Monday morning.

The trailer features all of your favorite friends from Andy’s toy box and introduces a new pal… a spork?!?

That’s right, Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to the mix.

Forky isn’t just any spork. The utensil has pipe cleaner arms and is voiced by Tony Hale.

Woody, Buzz and friends last appeared on the big screen in 2010’s “Toy Story 3.”

“Toy Story 4” hits theaters on June 21, 2019.