SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are looking for a man reported missing from Scranton.

Charles Mathews, 82, was last seen on Friday when he left a location in the Wilkes-Barre area headed back to Scranton but did not arrive.

Mathews was last seen driving a 2016 black-colored Honda Pilot with Pennsylvania license plate PH02541.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scranton Police Department at 570-348-4134 or your local police department.