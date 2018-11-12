× ‘Operation Christmas Child’ Underway in Carbon County

MAHONING TOWNSHIP — More than 300 shoeboxes are piled up inside Salem Bible Fellowship near Lehighton. These boxes of joy will be delivered to children this holiday season as part of “Operation Christmas Child.”

“We are collecting shoeboxes filled with toys, toiletries, school supplies for kids all over the world. They go to over 100 countries including the U.S.,” said Elizabeth Harris, drop-off coordinator of “Operation Christmas Child.”

The project is led by an international missions organization called “Samaritan’s Purse.”

Harris says her church has been participating for the past ten years.

“It’s just a way at Christmas time to show kids that people love them, God loves them. It’s just a door to open to show them that they are loved,” said Harris.

Volunteers ask that you stay away from liquid gifts and toothpaste.

You’re also encouraged to give a $9 donation for shipping.

Thomas Fritz helps collect boxes. He says it’s great to see all the support for the project.

“It feels great to do this around the holidays. Knowing where they are going and how it impacts the lives of the children and families who get them,” said Fritz.

You can drop of shoeboxes at Salem Bible Fellowship Church in Mahoning Township through next week.

