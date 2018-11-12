× Geisinger Puts Focus on Veterans’ Employment

GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER — Veterans spend years of their lives serving our country, but when they come back home and try to get a job, sometimes transitioning into the workforce can be difficult.

Geisinger is hoping to change that. Recently Geisinger hired Army veteran Christopher Grill as the Veterans Employee Training Specialist.

“Really just making sure veterans are connected to our organization, to our purpose and our mission and that we can take advantage of the great experience and background veterans offer,” said Julene Campion, Vice President of Human Resources at Geisinger.

Campion says the position is devoted to recruiting, transitioning and retaining veterans.

According to human resources, 2.5 percent of Geisinger employees are veterans. The goal is to increase that number.

“By creating this new position that can really focus on employing and retaining the veteran population,” Campion said.

“I think they’re doing a great job and they’re heading in the right direction,” Dennis Campbell said.

Campbell was in the Army National Guard for 20 years. He is retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and about a year and a half ago became a corporate driver for Geisinger. He says Geisinger is smart to hire vets because they’re getting someone qualified.

“You know you’re getting somebody that’s going to pass a certain test that you have to take, background checks, drug tests, those types of things. A veteran usually brings all that with you. It’s just the knowledge that you’re getting somebody with that experience,” Campbell said.

Veterans who are employees at Geisinger work at all levels of the organization, including doctors, nurses, security and more.