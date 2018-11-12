Funeral Service for Judge Richard Conaboy

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A funeral service was held Monday in Scranton for Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Conaboy.

Family and friends gathered at Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary church on Prospect Avenue.

Judge Conaboy retired in 1992 but continued working as a senior judge.

He died last week after suffering a heart attack at age 93 years.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, 12 children, and 48 grandchildren.

Judge Conaboy was also longtime friends with U.S. District Judge William Nealon, who died in August.

 

