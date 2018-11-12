Free Bus Rides for Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two bus companies in our area are saying thank you to veterans.

Veterans Day fell on a Sunday, so Monday, November 12, is the legal holiday.

Government offices, banks, the post office, and most schools are closed Monday but the buses are running in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

In Luzerne County, if you are a veteran or an active duty member, you can ride for free on LCTA buses.

All veterans have to do is show the driver their military ID card, their VA card, or a certificate of discharge. They will then get a pin which serves as their bus ticket for the entire day.

That's not all, from 9 a.m. to 11: 30 Monday morning, veterans get a gift and a snack at the Intermodal Center on South Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre.

In Lackawanna County, veterans also ride for free on COLTS buses on Monday. All veterans have to do is show a veterans administration card or honorable discharge papers to the bus driver.

Active duty members can show their military ID cards. COLTS buses will run on regular routes on Monday.

And if you need any help today, the COLTS customer service desk at the transit center on Lackawanna Avenue in Scranton is open from 8:30 Monday morning until 4:30 Monday afternoon.