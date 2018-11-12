Former Altar Boy Suing Current, Former Bishops of Allentown Diocese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A former altar boy at a church in Carbon County filed a lawsuit against the current bishop, a former bishop, and a former priest of the Allentown Diocese, saying he was sexually molested.

The suit centers around former priest Bruno Tucci. The plaintiff alleges Tucci groped him when he was an altar server at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Nesquehoning between 1999 and 2001, according to The Morning Call.

Tucci was among more than 300 priests named in a grand jury report earlier this year saying more than 1,000 victims were assaulted by Roman Catholic clergy across Pennsylvania for years.

Along with Tucci, the accuser also names in the lawsuit current Allentown Bishop Alfred Schlert, Former Bishop Edward Cullen, and a treatment center for priests.

News of this lawsuit comes just as the Conference of US Roman Catholic Bishops is getting underway in Baltimore. The bishops were expected to vote on measures meant to hold themselves accountable in sex abuse cases. However, on Monday, the Vatican told them not to vote on anything for the time being.