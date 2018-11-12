× Connecticut Man Killed in Carbon County Crash

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Connecticut died in a crash early Sunday in Carbon County.

Jair Bermudez, 36, was declared dead at the scene of the crash on Route 534 near White Haven, according to Kidder Township Police. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe Bermudez was speeding when he lost control and hit a stone wall and several trees along the road.

Two women and an 8-year-old girl who were passengers were also hurt and taken to a hospital.