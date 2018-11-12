× Car, Cement Mixer Collide in Lackawanna County

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was hurt in a crash between car and cement mixer Monday morning in Lackawanna County.

It happened on Route 435 northbound in Roaring Brook Township around 8:30 a.m.

Crews on the scene said the driver of the car was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital.

The road was shut down for a time while crews put salt on icy spots on the road.

Police are trying to determine if icy conditions played a role in the wreck.